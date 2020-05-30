Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.18.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 855,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,459. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $46,526,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,525,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.