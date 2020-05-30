Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 100 ($1.32).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

LON HYVE traded down GBX 12.99 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 96.79 ($1.27). 2,224,876 shares of the company traded hands. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.63.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

