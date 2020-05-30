Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 100 ($1.32).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

LON HYVE traded down GBX 12.99 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 96.79 ($1.27). 2,224,876 shares of the company traded hands. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.63.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

