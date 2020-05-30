Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Up 44.8% This Week

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $489.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.02057173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00182439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026731 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

