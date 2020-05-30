iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $95.83 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $3.80 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 691,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,409,782.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

