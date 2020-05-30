Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMMZF remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands. Immofinanz has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $19.00.
About Immofinanz
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Immofinanz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immofinanz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.