Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMMZF remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands. Immofinanz has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $19.00.

Get Immofinanz alerts:

About Immofinanz

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Immofinanz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immofinanz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.