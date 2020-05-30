indaHash (IDH) Trading 29.5% Higher This Week

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, indaHash has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $246.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

