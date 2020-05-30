Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.47. The stock had a trading volume of 153,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,003. Independent Bank has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

