Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.86 per share, with a total value of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,801.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,098.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 364,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $21,139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

