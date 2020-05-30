Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.51

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $7.04. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 81,467 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.