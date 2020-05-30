Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,346. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.89. Insmed has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 183.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,766,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,617,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,471,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,401,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 659,239 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

