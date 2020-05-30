Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of IBP stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.28. 300,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25.
In other news, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.