Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.28. 300,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.