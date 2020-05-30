INT Chain (INT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $3.28 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $520.45 or 0.05449490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.