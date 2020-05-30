Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4,025.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,422,000 after buying an additional 521,586 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 360,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 33,265,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,794,588. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

