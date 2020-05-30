Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 121,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 71,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,265,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794,588. The company has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

