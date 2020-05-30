Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,343,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,374. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $269.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

