InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IHG. Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

IHG stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,643. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

