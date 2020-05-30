Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

PKW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $56.54. 57,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,065. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

