Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.75

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.75 and traded as low as $26.61. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 3,065,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,349,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after buying an additional 1,106,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 2,574.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 288,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

