Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245,044 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 492,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 288,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 249,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 217,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.20. 404,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,419. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

