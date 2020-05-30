Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $10.21. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 205,542 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

