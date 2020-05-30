Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,714,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,821,804. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.