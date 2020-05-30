Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1,362.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $49.98. 5,438,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,018. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.