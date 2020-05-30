Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,018. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

