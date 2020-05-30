Investor (STO:INVE.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $497.77

Investor AB (STO:INVE.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $497.77 and traded as low as $484.20. Investor shares last traded at $494.00, with a volume of 141,916 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 467.81 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 497.96.

Investor Company Profile (STO:INVE.A)

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila.

