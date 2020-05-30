IONChain Price Tops $0.0309 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $270,850.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.02048502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00182035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026122 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

