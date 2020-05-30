Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iovance missed estimates for earnings in Q1. Revenues were nil. Progress of the development of its two lead candidates, lifileucel and LN-145, is encouraging. The company expects to file regulatory applications seeking their approval by the end of 2020. It is also focused on expanding its pipeline through licensing and collaborations agreements. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, with no marketed products, the company does not generate any revenues. Moreover, the company’s pipeline candidates are at least a couple of years away from commercialization.”

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 10,264,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.