Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.87.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 10,264,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,806. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,343,000 after buying an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 304,214 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,659,000 after purchasing an additional 73,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.