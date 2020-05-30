Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,814 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Iqvia by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 802,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,058. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

