iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,696 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.94. 2,915,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,273. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.72 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

