iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $56.03. 20,448,062 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86.

