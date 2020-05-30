iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $34,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,850,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,981,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,599,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

