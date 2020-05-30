iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alerus Financial NA owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,011,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,472,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,329,000 after buying an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after buying an additional 494,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,413,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after buying an additional 279,790 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

