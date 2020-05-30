iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,880 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 125,175 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.37. 3,824,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.