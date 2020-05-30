iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1,110.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,134 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.79. 5,893,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $110.68. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

