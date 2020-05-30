iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,582 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,966 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 706,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 674,741 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 580,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.3% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,040,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 570,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,853,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,010,883. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

