iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $45,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117,808 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.80. 1,997,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

