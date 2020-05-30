Ixico (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.13

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and traded as high as $68.90. Ixico shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million and a PE ratio of 46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.66.

Get Ixico alerts:

Ixico (LON:IXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 1.01 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ixico Plc will post -1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ixico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ixico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.