Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7,785.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 11,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. 1,295,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.