James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

James River Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 169,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,338. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,635. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in James River Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,436,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

