Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Holdings Decreased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,634 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Jeld-Wen worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. 1,191,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,778. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

