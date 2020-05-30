Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Jewel has a total market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $448.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.73 or 0.02050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00181925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

