JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $81.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

