JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $21.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DK. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 1,472,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,650. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Delek US by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

