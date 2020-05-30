JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $19.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 893,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,290. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $668.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after buying an additional 6,337,135 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 1,954,890 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.