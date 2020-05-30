JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $63.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.83.

CMS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.58. 2,498,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

