JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 3,933,886 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

