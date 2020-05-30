K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.85.

Shares of KNT stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of $833.13 million and a PE ratio of 27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$44.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

