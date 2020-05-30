Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kearny Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. Kearny Financial posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kearny Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kearny Financial.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million.

KRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 250,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,489. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $766.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

