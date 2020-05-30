KekCoin (KEK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. KekCoin has a market cap of $281,059.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded 191.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005718 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002517 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018182 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.01570006 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000258 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

