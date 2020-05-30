Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $$5.39 during trading hours on Friday.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides advisory services; and a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services.

